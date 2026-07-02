OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Town of Ocean City Emergency Management and the Ocean City Fire Department announced the cooling center will be available at Northside Park, 200 125th St., to provide a safe, air-conditioned place for anyone who needs to cool down and rehydrate.
The cooling center will be open:
Friday, July 3: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 4: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Emergency crews are also increasing readiness for the busy holiday weekend by deploying specialized cooling chairs and misting fans designed to rapidly cool people suffering from heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Firefighters and EMS personnel are also using electrolyte replacement and enhanced hydration practices while working in the extreme heat.
"A combination of the misting fan and the cooling chair can really help cool a person down pretty quickly," explains OCFD Spokesperson Ryan Whittington.
Ocean City Beach Patrol also encourages visitors to limit the amount of time they spend in the midday sun, take breaks in air-conditioned buildings and drink water before they begin to feel thirsty.
"Thousands of people will be enjoying our beaches, boardwalk, and waterways this holiday weekend, and we want everyone to have a safe and memorable experience," said Joe Theobald, director of emergency services. "Drink plenty of water throughout the day, take frequent breaks from the sun, and don't wait until you're thirsty to hydrate. We also encourage everyone to check on neighbors, older adults, and anyone without reliable air conditioning. A simple phone call or visit can make a tremendous difference during extreme heat."
Town officials said heat exhaustion and heat stroke can develop quickly, especially among older adults, young children, people with chronic medical conditions and those taking part in outdoor activities. Symptoms can include dizziness, headache, nausea, excessive sweating, confusion and loss of consciousness.
Anyone showing signs of heat stroke should call 911 immediately.
The town is encouraging everyone to:
Drink water frequently and avoid excessive alcohol consumption.
Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen.
Take breaks in air-conditioned buildings or shaded areas.
Never leave children or pets unattended in a car.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness and seek medical attention when necessary.
The Town of Ocean City Emergency Management said it will continue monitoring weather conditions throughout the holiday weekend and remain prepared to respond to heat-related emergencies while helping visitors and people who live there safely enjoy the holiday.