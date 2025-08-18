OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City has announced the launch of a new initiative aimed at improving the town’s environment.
The “Every Tree Counts” initiative will provide residents and property owners within town limits with $100 vouchers to purchase and plant trees selected from the town’s approved planting list.
The town's leaders say the program highlights the role trees play in Ocean City’s coastal environment. Trees provide habitat for wildlife and pollinators, reduce outdoor heat, lower household energy use and help protect water quality by curbing erosion.
The National Wildlife Federation says a habitat space should ideally consist of 100 percent native plants, but even striving for 70 percent native species in a planting space would have a positive effect on the ecosystem. Officials note that native coastal species are more resilient to disease and require less maintenance.
Funding for the program comes from a grant awarded to the town by the Maryland Coastal Bays Program.
Applications are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis said the town. Residents may apply for more than one voucher, but all trees must be planted within the limits of Ocean City.