Ocean City surfing

Ocean City is allowing surfing along all beaches for one day Saturday while keeping several safety restrictions in place for swimmers and surfers.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City officials are temporarily lifting surfing restrictions again Sunday, allowing surfers access to all beaches for this weekend only, according to the Ocean City Beach Patrol.

Under the town’s normal rules, surfing is limited to designated rotating surf beaches and a permanent surf beach at the Inlet as part of a system designed to balance access for surfers, swimmers and oceanfront property owners. The rotating surf beaches move two city blocks south each day during the season.

For Sunday, however, surfers will be permitted along the entire beachfront with several safety restrictions remaining in place. Beach Patrol officials said surfers must wear a leash, give swimmers the right of way at all times and remain at least 50 yards away from swimmers or non-surfers. If that distance cannot be maintained, surfers must relocate or stop surfing altogether.

The town said skimboards and other watercraft, including kayaks, kite surfers and windsurfers, remain prohibited. Stand-up paddleboards with paddles are also not permitted.

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays. While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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