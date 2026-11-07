OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department announced Saturday night that a new cash scam is circulating around the coastal town targeting hotel employees.
Department leaders say the scam is designed to trick employees into making fraudulent payments, or even handing over cash.
The scammer will call a business, and might make the following statements, according to the police department:
- Ask the employee to confirm their identity and their supervisor's identity.
- Compliment the employee on doing a great job.
- Offer the employee a bonus or reward for helping resolve an alleged outstanding balance.
- Direct the employee to access the business's cash register or safe and use the money to pay the supposed balance through a Bitcoin ATM.
Officers say the caller may create a sense of urgency during the call, and is encouraging businesses to inform their employees of this scam to prevent financial damage.
The department asks businesses or hotels who believe they have been scammed to contact the Ocean City Police Department.