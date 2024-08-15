hit and run graphic

Hit and run graphic(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department is continuing to investigate a deadly crash on Monday, August 11 around 2 p.m.
 
The accident involved a truck and a bicyclist in the area of St. Louis Avenue and 14th street. The Traffic Safety Unit is asking any individuals with information regarding this incident to contact PFC Wieber at jwieber@oceancitymd.gov .
 
This comes one day after another woman was hit and killed while riding an e-bike in the same area. 
 
Anonymous tips can be left on the tips at 410-520-5136 or crimetips@oceancitymd.gov. The police department can be reached directly at 410-723-6610. They're asking that you reference the case number which is 2024-003728.