OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) has partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) as part of Maryland's task force combating fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.
This collaboration allows OCPD to engage more directly with the community, providing education on drug prevention and emphasizing the dangers of fentanyl, known for its lethal potency. "One Pill Can Kill” underscores the risk associated with even small doses of the drug.
OCPD Deputy Communications Manager Ashley Miller highlighted the partnership’s benefits, explaining, “This brings together about 17 agencies, whether local, state, or federal partners, so we have better communication and can work collaboratively to address this fentanyl issue.”
Maryland has seen a troubling surge in fentanyl-related deaths, with over 2,000 fatalities reported in the last year alone. Authorities are alarmed by a growing trend in which fentanyl is pressed to resemble popular prescription medications such as Xanax and Adderall, increasing the likelihood of accidental overdose.
Ocean City itself has experienced drug-related challenges, marked by numerous arrests over the past year. In response, agencies involved in the task force are exchanging strategies to improve public awareness of fentanyl’s dangers. “It only takes the smallest amount [of fentanyl] to be dangerous,” Miller emphasized.
For those looking to dispose of unused medications, including opioids, the OCPD offers a secure, anonymous drop box accessible around the clock.