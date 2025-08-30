OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect believed to be connected to two commercial burglaries that occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 30.
According to police, the first break in happened at an enclosed outdoor bar near 2nd Street. The second alleged burglary occurred at a mini-golf business near 139th Street.
Investigators have determined the same individual is responsible for both incidents. The suspect was last seen Saturday morning in the downtown area wearing a red shirt and dark-colored cargo shorts.
Anyone who can identify the individual shown in the surveillance photos is asked to contact PFC Schob at pschob@oceancitymd.gov, Officer Donalds at gdonalds@oceancitymd.gov, or call 410-723-6610. Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling 410-520-5136.