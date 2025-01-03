OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Police Department is looking for people interested in becoming full-time police officers or seasonal public safety officers. The agency offers two in-person testing dates: Jan. 11 and Feb. 22, 2025.
According to the police, the process includes a written exam for all applicants, a physical agility test for police officer applicants, and an interview for all candidates. To participate in the physical abilities portion of the process, police officer applicants must bring a physician's waiver signed by a licensed physician or physician assistant.
Testing will take place at the Ocean City Police Department, located at 6501 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, MD.
The agency says participation is by reservation only. Interested candidates must complete an online application.
This is an opportunity for people seeking to serve their community and join the ranks of law enforcement in Ocean City.