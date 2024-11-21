OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department is alerting residents about a recent phone scam in which callers impersonate law enforcement officers.
The scam involves a caller posing as a local law enforcement officer and claiming the recipient owes money for legal issues, such as missed court dates, jury duty or warrants. Victims are instructed to make payments using gift cards, wire transfers or mobile payment apps—methods no legitimate agency would use to request payment, says OCPD.
Authorities emphasize that law enforcement will never demand payment over the phone or request personal or payment information. Residents are urged to hang up immediately if they receive such a call and not to provide any personal information.
OCPD encourages anyone who think they've been affected by a scam to contact them at 410-723-6610 or your local law enforcement agency to file a report. For more information on how to recognize and avoid phone scams, visit consumer.ftc.gov/articles/phone-scams.