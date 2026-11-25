OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City leaders are urging people to prepare for significant coastal flooding, strong winds and hazardous travel conditions as a powerful storm is expected to move through the region over Thanksgiving.
The latest forecast prompted town leaders to issue additional warnings Wednesday, including instructions for people in flood-prone areas to move their cars to higher ground before 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Town leaders say they are anticipating significant flooding throughout downtown Ocean City and in low-lying bayside neighborhoods. Some portions of downtown could become impassable, and water could overtop bulkheads in bayside areas.
"The anticipated water levels and wind conditions are comparable to what we experienced during Superstorm Sandy," Mayor Matt James said in a statement. "This Thanksgiving Day storm is expected to be a powerful one, particularly during the morning hours."
James also warned of possible power outages, particularly in areas south of First Street.
Bill Fisher says he is used to these kinds of storms.
"I've been through a few hurricanes down in North Carolina. I lived on the Outer Banks down there for like 13 years. And I experienced a lot of this," said Fisher.
Valerie GulliFord says she doesn't think her plans will be affected by this.
"We're not going anywhere. So that's the main thing is don't travel and just stay put," Gulliford said.
Boat owners are also being asked to secure their vessels at slips and moorings, check dock lines and remove loose equipment that could be displaced by strong winds or rising water.
The highest tide is expected around 9 a.m. Thursday. Officials are warning drivers that flooding could affect roadways, particularly in downtown areas.
Others in town say this storm might impact their plans.
"It certainly adds some adventure to our plans. We're not sure if our restaurant reservations will hold up or if we have to go to Wawa for a turkey sandwich," said a local resident.
The Ocean City Police Department anticipates restricting vehicle access to portions of downtown from at least 7 a.m. until approximately 2 p.m. Thursday. The restrictions could be extended or shortened depending on conditions.
People are being asked to avoid downtown during that time and never drive through floodwaters or attempt to bypass police barricades.
For those traveling into or out of Ocean City, leaders previously recommended using Route 90 as an alternate route, particularly around high tide.
The storm is also prompting changes to holiday activities and transportation. According to the town, Ocean City Transit will operate between 17th Street and the Delaware state line on Thanksgiving Day. Bus service south of 17th Street will be temporarily suspended, and the South Division Street Transit Station will be closed.
Winterfest of Lights at Northside Park will also be closed Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day because of the anticipated high winds and potential flooding.
The town is encouraging people to charge electronic devices, keep flashlights and batteries available, secure outdoor furniture and decorations, and prepare for possible power outages.
Visitors traveling to Ocean City for Thanksgiving are also being asked to allow extra time, monitor weather and roadway conditions, and use caution when driving in heavy rain and strong winds.
Town officials and the Department of Emergency Management will continue working with the National Weather Service and public safety personnel to monitor conditions and provide updates.
For nonemergency storm-related information, people can contact Ocean City's Joint Information Center at 410-520-5285. Anyone experiencing an emergency should call 911.
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