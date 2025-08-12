Ocean City recognizes bidders, begins review for wastewater treatment plant upgrade.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City officials on Tuesday recognized the seven contractors that submitted bids for a major upgrade to the town’s wastewater treatment plant on 64th Street, which has been in operation since 1969.
The acknowledgment came during the 1 p.m. Mayor and Council meeting. Council members formally named the companies seeking the work and directed staff and the town’s design engineers, Whitman, Requardt and Associates, to begin reviewing the bids. No contract was awarded Tuesday.
Vacationer James Slezak, who visits Ocean City several times a year, said clean water is essential to the town. "The city should keep it clean. The whole economy is based upon people coming down here to use clean water,” he said.
The work will include construction of a new influent pump station, a headworks facility, mechanical and electrical equipment upgrades, site improvements and demolition of outdated structures, according to Public Works Director Hal Adkins.
According to the Ocean City agenda, parts of the plant were originally built in the late 1960s and have reached the end of their useful life.
The project will be financed through a bond issue planned for fall 2025, with debt payments covered by wastewater system ratepayers.