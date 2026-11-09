OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City is pursuing updated studies to better understand what it would require financially, and logistically to bring a sports complex near the town limits.
The town is working on two studies, an economic impact study and a pro forma financial analysis, to better understand the potential costs and revenue associated with developing and operating a sports complex.
The economic study will examine the project's potential economic impact, while the pro forma will evaluate operating expenses and projected revenue.
The pro forma study will cost $9,500 and will be funded through room tax revenue.
Town Manager Terry McGean tells CoastTV that the studies are not tied to a particular location.
The latest effort follows previous attempts to identify a suitable location for the complex. Town leaders previously considered two sites in Berlin, but neither received full approval.
Some residents believe a new sports complex could provide more recreational opportunities for Ocean City and eastern Worcester County.
Daniel Hasenpusch said having access to outdoor activities was an important part of his childhood and believes similar opportunities should remain available for future generations.
"getting outside and being active was a big part of growing up, so I think that aking sure that continues with all the new technology and stuff, it's very limiting or I don't see enough people outside nowadays."
Crystal Carnahan acknowledged that financing a sports complex could present challenges but suggested partnerships with professional sports organizations could help support the project.
"Finances are always gonna be an issue, I don't think that they have to be an issue. I think we have sports teams that are in the area, you got, I mean you have Philly, you have the Baltimore Ravens, you have the Commanders, you have like the sports teams who can, if you go in the direction, they can start sponsoring things of this nature."
Ocean City has conducted studies related to the proposed sports complex in previous years. Town leaders hope the updated financial information will provide a clearer picture of the project's feasibility after years of setbacks.