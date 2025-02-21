OCEAN CITY, Md. — After more than 90 years of serving boardwalk visitors, The Alaska Stand is closing its doors. The longtime Ocean City staple, known for its burgers and hotdogs, announced that it has reached an agreement with Thrashers Fries, another local icon, to take over its location at 9th Street.
“For generations, we have welcomed friends, visitors, and families from near and far,” The Alaska Stand family said in a statement. “With heartfelt gratitude and a deep appreciation for the legacy we have built together, we are announcing a new chapter in the story of 9th Street.”
Founded in 1933, The Alaska Stand has been a beloved fixture on the Ocean City Boardwalk, offering classic beachside fare and creating cherished summer memories for locals and visitors alike. While the restaurant’s story is coming to a close, its owners say the spirit of the business will live on in the community.
Thrasher's Fries will now take over the 9th Street corner, continuing the tradition of serving boardwalk favorites at the location.
“To all of you who have supported The Alaska Stand over the years, thank you,” the statement read. “You have shared your summers, your stories, and your smiles with us, and we carry those moments in our hearts.”