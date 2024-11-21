OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Winterfest of Lights is lighting up Ocean City with holiday cheer, offering a dazzling experience filled with music, bright lights, and festive fun.
The month-and-a-half-long event transforms the town into a winter wonderland, featuring illuminated walkways, twinkling trees, and intricate light displays depicting beloved Christmas characters.
Vendors are soaking up the holiday spirit as well. “We sell hot chocolate at the concession stand, and I love seeing the little children all dressed up,” said one concession worker. “The lights are magnificent, but the big tree is always my favorite.”
For some visitors, Winterfest has become an annual tradition. “My favorite part is definitely the tree and all the interactive lights,” said Imogen Connelly, a regular attendee.
With the event running through the end of the year, there’s plenty of time to experience the magic—even for those who prefer to savor Thanksgiving before diving into Christmas festivities. Winterfest promises a memorable holiday outing for the entire family.