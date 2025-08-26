OCEAN CITY, Md. - After several days of limited access and safety concerns, Ocean City officials say beach activities are returning to normal, with a few precautions still in place.
The Town of Ocean City announced Tuesday, Aug. 26 that swimming is now permitted again and surfing is allowed, though with modified restrictions. The National Weather Service has the town under a moderate rip current risk for the area.
Ocean City Beach Patrol is reminding people who live there and visitors to stay alert and always swim near a lifeguard stand. Also, the number of lifeguard stands have been reduced temporarily, meaning they’re more spread out than normal.
This comes after beaches along Delmarva closed and restricted access to beaches and the ocean last week for Hurricane Erin. The weather made for large waves and erosion.