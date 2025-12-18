OCEAN CITY, Md. – Two of Ocean City’s public restrooms will temporarily close for renovations this winter and spring, according to town officials.
The Worcester Street Comfort Station will be closed from Dec. 30, through April 17, 2026. The Caroline Street Comfort Station will follow with a closure from Jan. 5, 2026, through April 17, 2026. Both facilities are scheduled to reopen to the public on April 18, 2026.
While these two locations are undergoing renovations, the 9th Street and 27th Street Comfort Stations will remain open and available for use.