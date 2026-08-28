OCEAN PINES, Md. — The Ocean Pines Grant Task Force is moving forward with plans for a proposed pollinator garden near North Gate Pond as it explores grant funding for environmental stewardship and community beautification.
The eight-member, volunteer-led task force includes Connie Corbett, Nate Douty, Cindy Hoffman, Steve Lind, Ryan Mello, Tim Peck, Don Wolski and Board of Directors Liaison Pat Lehnerd.
The group is exploring grant opportunities that could support projects protecting natural resources, improving shared spaces and enhancing the quality of life for people who live in Ocean Pines.
The task force is considering the Chesapeake Bay Trust’s Community Engagement and Restoration Mini Grant Program as a potential funding source for the pollinator garden. The program supports projects including tree plantings, rain gardens, trail improvements, community cleanups and educational outreach. Eligible Maryland communities may receive up to $5,000 per project.
Task force members are reviewing grant requirements, identifying a community-focused environmental project and developing a project plan, budget and timeline. Any grant application would require approval from the Ocean Pines Association.
After evaluating several potential projects using criteria based on the Chesapeake Bay Trust grant application, the task force identified the pollinator garden as its leading candidate because of its potential for community involvement, environmental benefits and alignment with the trust’s goals.
The Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors supports the formation and work of the task force, but any resulting grant applications and projects are intended to be community-led. Community projects must still be reviewed and approved by Ocean Pines staff and considered alongside other association initiatives and maintenance costs.
The task force is working to confirm the garden location, finalize a planting list and develop a project budget. Members are also seeking partnerships with organizations that could provide expertise, materials or volunteer support, including the Ocean Pines Garden Club, Lower Shore Land Trust, Maryland Coastal Bays Program and area nurseries.
Task force members met with Ocean Pines staff at the proposed site Aug. 25 to begin mapping the potential garden area.
The grant application is expected to be submitted within the next month. The approval process is expected to take about six to eight weeks after submission. If the project receives funding, garden installation would begin in spring 2027.