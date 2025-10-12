Harvest and Flannel Market

The Ocean Pines Farmers & Artisans Market will host a fall-themed Harvest and Flannel Market on Oct. 18 at White Horse Park. (Ocean Pines Association)

OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Ocean Pines Farmers & Artisans Market will host a special Harvest and Flannel Market on Saturday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon at White Horse Park.

The fall-themed event will include festive activities for all ages. Visitors are encouraged to wear flannel and enjoy an autumn-themed setting while shopping for local produce, handmade goods and artisanal treats.

“The Harvest and Flannel Market is a great way to celebrate fall and support local farmers and makers,” said Market Manager David Bean. “It’s always a fun morning full of community spirit and seasonal charm.” 

For more information visit oceanpines.org.

