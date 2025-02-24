OCEAN PINES, Md.- Plans for a new South Fire Station in Ocean Pines are moving forward, with officials targeting a referendum vote in summer 2025.
During a recent update, Ocean Pines Association General Manager John Viola, Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department President Joe Enste and Fire Chief Joey Widgeon outlined key project details, including funding, design changes and next steps.
The proposed station will be 15,370 square feet, smaller than the original 19,100-square-foot plan, but with 760 additional square feet for improved functionality. Officials say the design adjustments will enhance accessibility and operational efficiency.
“This has been a team effort, and I believe everybody is on the same page,” Viola said.
Funding and Construction Plans
The project is backed by $1.7 million in grants and bonds, with $1.3 million already secured. OPVFD has also raised $750,000 through fundraising and savings.
Officials have accounted for National Fire Protection Association standards, including structural integrity and critical systems like fire suppression and vehicle exhaust extraction. The latter will improve air quality by reducing harmful fumes inside the station.
During construction, OPVFD’s career crew will relocate to the North Station to avoid temporary facility costs. Volunteers will have access to OPA Public Works garages to maintain operations.
Next Steps
An architect is finalizing project plans, with key milestones including:
- Initial architectural drawings by Feb. 28, 2025
- Finalized plans by April 2025
- A referendum vote during the summer 2025 Board of Directors election
If approved, construction is expected to begin in October 2025, with completion by February 2027.