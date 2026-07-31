OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Ocean Pines Police Department is warning people who live there about several scams circulating in the area, including fake deed copy services, home title theft and property monitoring offers.
According to the Ocean Pines Police Department, the most common scam involves a fake deed copy service. Scammers use publicly available property records to obtain a homeowner's name and property information before mailing what appears to be an official notice offering to obtain a copy of a deed or property record for a fee, often between $50 and $150 or more.
Police said the same documents are generally available through the county recorder or land records office for a much lower fee. The letters often resemble government correspondence but typically include fine print stating they are not affiliated with any government agency.
A more serious scam involves home title theft. OPPD said criminals may steal enough personal information to create fraudulent documents and file fake deeds or property transfer paperwork with a local recording office.
According to police, criminals may then attempt to take out loans against the property, sell it or rent it to unsuspecting tenants. Police said the situation can create costly legal issues for the rightful property owner.
Police also warned about property monitoring scams. Some companies advertise property protection services by warning homeowners that criminals could steal their home's title, then charge monthly fees to monitor public records. Police noted that similar monitoring services may be available for free or at a much lower cost through the county.
OPPD encourages people who live there to be cautious if they receive mail that:
- Creates a sense of urgency, such as telling them to act immediately
- Requests payment to obtain public records
- Appears to come from a government office but is not affiliated with one
- Requests Social Security numbers, banking information or copies of identification
- Charges what appears to be an unusually high fee for a basic public document
Police recommend property owners protect themselves by obtaining deeds and property records directly from the county recorder or land records office, reviewing unexpected property-related mail carefully, signing up for county property fraud alert programs if available and regularly checking property records.
Anyone who receives a similar mailing and is unsure whether it is legitimate is encouraged to contact the OPPD at 410-641-7747.