OCEAN VIEW, Del. — A bill that would change the filing deadline for candidates seeking a seat on the Ocean View Town Council has cleared the Delaware General Assembly and is awaiting action by Gov. Matt Meyer (D).
House Bill 377, passed the Senate on June 17 and is now ready for the governor’s consideration. It had already been approved by the House of Representatives on May 21, 2026.
The legislation amends the Town of Ocean View charter by requiring candidates for Town Council to file their Certification of Intent and a $50 filing fee with the Board of Elections at least 45 days before an election. Current law requires candidates to file at least 30 days before Election Day.
According to the bill synopsis, the change is intended to move the filing deadline earlier, giving election administrators additional time to prepare for municipal elections.
If signed into law, the updated deadline would apply to future Ocean View Town Council elections and would become part of the town’s charter.