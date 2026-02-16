OCEAN VIEW, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating an assault early Saturday morning in Ocean View that left a 64-year-old man hurt.
Troopers responded around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 14, to a home on the 37000 block of Mahogany Street for a report of an assault. When Delaware State Police arrived, they said they found a 64-year-old man who had been assaulted with a crowbar. He was taken to an area hospital and is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the preliminary investigation, two men were yelling and knocking on the victim’s door before the attack. When the man opened the door, he did not recognize them and attempted to close it. One of the men grabbed him, threw him to the ground and struck him with a crowbar, police said. The two men then ran away and left in an unknown red car.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate the assault. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Detective W. Saylor at 302-752-3832. Information may also be shared by sending a private message to the Delaware State Police on Facebook or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.