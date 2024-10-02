OCEAN VIEW Del.- The Ocean View Police Department has a Senior Check Program aimed at supporting seniors living alone, particularly those with limited family contact.
With many older residents facing challenges like illness and loneliness, this program encourages participants to call in daily, providing a simple yet vital check-in mechanism. If a senior fails to call by noon, officers promptly follow up to ensure their safety.
In addition to these daily calls, police officers regularly visit participants, fostering companionship and support. Corporal Brian Caselli emphasizes the importance of personal connection. Police say they believe the personal touch is critical to the success of the program.