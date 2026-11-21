OCEAN VIEW, Del. - Ocean View will kick off the holiday season with its Old Town Holiday Market and Tree Lighting on Saturday, Nov. 28, at John West Park.
The event will run from 1 to 5 p.m. at 32 West Ave., featuring holiday vendors, family-friendly activities and live entertainment.
Visitors can enjoy train rides through the park, children's ornament crafts, a reindeer ride, a gingerbread house slide and photo opportunities with Highland cow calves. The event will also feature a visit from Elsa and tours of Ocean View's Historic Village.
Scout Troop 281 will sell food during the festivities.
Live musical performances will include the Indian River High School choir, directed by Linda Carey, the Muzicopia Jazz Trio and the Belle Tones.
Santa Claus is expected to arrive at dusk for the town's annual tree lighting ceremony.