MARYLAND- The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that damaged a fence and flower bed outside a home in Hebron.
The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Egret Lane. The homeowner, Duane Luchaco, discovered the flames, but the fire self-extinguished before firefighters were needed. No injuries were reported.
Officials estimate the damage at $500. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office in Salisbury.