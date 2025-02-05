fire

The fire occurred at 7681 Egret Lane in Hebron, Wicomico County. 

MARYLAND- The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that damaged a fence and flower bed outside a home in Hebron. 

The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Egret Lane. The homeowner, Duane Luchaco, discovered the flames, but the fire self-extinguished before firefighters were needed. No injuries were reported.

Officials estimate the damage at $500. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office in Salisbury. 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University. 

Recommended for you