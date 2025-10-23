OCEAN CITY, Md. - The medieval castle at Old Pro Golf’s 28th Street location has been torn down, ending a 50-year run at the Ocean City mini golf course.
The course was built in 1973 and became a well-known attraction along Coastal Highway. While the building is being torn down, Old Pro Golf plans to keep the medieval theme for what comes next.
The company is not yet sharing what will be built in its place, but they expect to announce new plans in a few months through their social media pages, said Director of Operations Anthony Cerrato.
Old Pro Golf's indoor courses at 68th Street and 136th Street remain open year-round. There is no timeline yet for construction or reopening at the 28th Street location.