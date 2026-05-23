Old Timers’ Day Classic Car Show returns to Selbyville

SELBYVILLE, Del. - The 69th annual Old Timers’ Day Classic Car Show & Family Festival will return to Selbyville on June 20, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Church Street.
Organizers say the festival will feature classic cars spanning multiple decades, along with food vendors, live music, children’s activities, and a beer garden. Additional attractions include a watermelon-eating contest (right) and a walking tour of downtown Selbyville.
Organizers say the entry for vehicle participants is $10, with awards given to the Top 25 entries, as well as cash prizes for Best Overall and Oldest Vehicle. The event is free and open to the public, according to the car show. Beneficiaries include local organizations such as the Selbyville Public Library and Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company.
The event is hosted by the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Town of Selbyville and is presented by Bunting & Murray Construction Corporation.