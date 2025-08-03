One day out: White Marlin Open set to launch amid rough weather forecast.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Grab your gear, start your engine, and get ready to fish — the 52nd White Marlin Open kicks off tomorrow, promising excitement on the water and major economic waves on land.
Brendan Hanley, owner of Pure Lure and title sponsor of the tournament, said the event draws massive crowds and dollars into Ocean City. “It’s the richest billfish tournament in the world. This tournament is the busiest week of the entire year for all of Ocean City. So not only that, but it’s just the trickle-down effect for all businesses. It’s impactful.” Hanley said.
Last year, around 300 boats took part in the competition. But Hanley says this year could see fewer entrants due to offshore weather conditions. “Right now, the offshore conditions are pretty horrendous,” he said.
While larger boats are expected to power through, smaller vessels may stay docked. That’s a tough call for families like the Davises, who are still weighing whether to register. “We have until about 6 or 7:00 this evening in order to register,” said Beverly Davis. “So we’re going to give the weather one last look later today and make our final decision if we can go or not.”
To help boaters navigate the rough forecast, tournament organizers have made a key change: instead of selecting three out of five fishing days, participants can now fish three out of seven. That includes newly added options to compete on Saturday and Sunday.
The tournament, known for its multi-million dollar prize pool and international draw, begins Monday and runs all next week.