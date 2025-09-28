One injured in crash on Long Neck Road

MILLSBORO, Del. - One person was injured in a two-car crash early Saturday morning near Long Neck Road and Rudder Road, say the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company.
According to first responders, the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and Mid Sussex Rescue Squad responded around 7 a.m., finding a silver Chevrolet Impala rear-ended by a mint green Chevrolet Trax. The fire department says both vehicles were inoperable and blocked all lanes of Long Neck Road.
Responding crews stabilized the scene, cleared that debris and transported one person to a local hospital for evaluation.