On Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 8:46 p.m., the Lewes Fire Department, along with the Milton Fire Department and Sussex County EMS, responded to a car collision at the crossover of Coastal Highway and Steamboat Landing Road. Upon arrival, crews found three cars involved in the crash, with one person trapped inside.
Firefighters from Rescue 82 and Rescue 85 successfully got out the individual that was trapped in the car. Emergency response units cleared the scene and returned to service in under an hour. The Lewes Police Department says there are no immediate updates on the condition of those involved in the accident.