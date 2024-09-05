Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southerly to northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and a moderate chop expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front moving across the bay early this afternoon will cause an abrupt shift in winds to the northwest with gusts to 25 kt into the evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&