OCEAN PINES, Md. - Registration remains open for the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department’s annual golf tournament, set for Sunday, Nov. 2, at the Ocean Pines Golf Club.
The event is open to all skill levels and includes a round of golf, contests, and raffles. Proceeds will support the department’s apparatus replacement, training equipment, and the construction of a new South Station.
Registration is $150 per person and includes golf, a cart, use of the driving range, and breakfast and lunch from Touch of Italy. Players can register solo or in teams of two to four. The registration deadline is Oct. 23.
Sponsorships are also available. For details or to register, visit opvfd.com.