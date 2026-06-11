"Our whole livelihood could potentially be on the line": Delaware farmers worry as drought persists

LEWES, Del. - Despite recent rainfall, Delaware remains under a statewide drought watch, and farmers in Sussex County say the precipitation has done little to ease growing concerns about water supplies as the summer growing season gets underway.
At the Historic Lewes Farmers Market, vendors displayed fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs, but many farmers said dry conditions are already affecting their operations.
"It's risky," said Jena Murray of Cosmic Dog Farm. "If we run out of water, crops don't grow. Our whole livelihood could potentially be on the line if our crops don't grow. Without the water, we don't have anything to sell."
Delaware remains under the first of three drought action levels. Residents are being asked to voluntarily conserve water by limiting outdoor watering and reducing water use at home.
Farmers say the lack of consistent rainfall has forced them to rely more heavily on irrigation systems to keep crops alive.
Ricardo Hyacinth of Caribe Locavore Farm said water use has increased significantly in recent weeks as fields dry out.
With summer heat arriving early and rainfall remaining below normal, farmers say they are spending more time monitoring crops and irrigation systems while preparing for the possibility of worsening conditions.
"Nothing is promised," Ricardo said. "You might put something in the ground and it doesn't work. You get another chance to do it again. There's loss. There's nothing 100 percent."
Even with the uncertainty, he said farming remains a commitment he is determined to continue.
"If I don't succeed, you have to," Ricardo said. "It's what you make. This is what you want to do for your life. I chose farming."
According to CoastTV meteorologists, the region would need approximately 5.23 inches of rainfall to return precipitation levels closer to normal.
If drought conditions worsen, Delaware state officials could move from a drought watch to a drought warning or drought emergency, which could result in mandatory water-use restrictions.