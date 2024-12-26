MILTON, Del.- Another development is proposed for Cool Spring Road.
According to an application submitted to Delaware's Preliminary Land Use Service (PLUS), Schell Brothers wants to build 183 homes on Cool Spring Road north of Stockley Road.
The application says over 30 acres of the 94 acre parcel will be open space. However, according to documents, 34 of the 41 existing forest acres on site will be removed.
The PLUS application says if built, the subdivison would create 1,759 estimated vehicle trips on an average weekday.
PLUS is the very first step in the land use process. If this new subdivision comes to fruition, it joins two other newer developments on Cool Spring Road-- Woodridge by Insight Homes and Miralon, also by Schell Brothers.
North of Route 9, the Carl M. Freeman companies are still planning to build the mega Cool Spring Crossing development, which was revised after various pushbacks.