SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A major tree planting project in Sussex County is helping expand Delaware’s forest cover while improving water quality and wildlife habitat, according to the Delaware Forest Service.
The agency announced that 20,000 trees have been planted across 46 acres as part of the Sussex County Wastewater Project Friday, May 8. Another planting on May 11 in Lewes included about 5,300 trees across 12 acres. These are only part of a larger statewide push funded through the Forest Resiliency Fund.
The Delaware Forest Service said projects like this help reduce runoff, improve water quality and create stronger wildlife habitat while supporting a more resilient future for Delaware forests.
Officials said the plantings include a mix of native hardwood species, including swamp white oak, white oak, yellow poplar, black chokeberry and dogwood species.
The Delaware Forest Service said newly planted trees should begin emerging from protective tubes by next fall and could start resembling a forest within five to 10 years.
"Obviously living in Sussex County, we see forest loss around us every single day. So to me, seeing something that's going to be a future for us to help improve every Delaware is pretty, pretty important to me," said Laura Upham, Forest Stewardship Coordinator. "Everything we're doing through this program this spring has been a long time in the works. A lot of late hours, hard work between writing the grant and everything else. So it's just it feels good to see it finally happening."
The Delaware Forest Service is also encouraging private landowners interested in tree planting projects to contact the agency about available funding opportunities for no-cost or low-cost plantings.