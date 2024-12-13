Owen Lipka joined CoastTV News as a Photographer and Editor in October. Finding his passion in High School, Owen fell in love with the technical side of broadcast journalism during his junior year. Immediately after graduating high school he began working as the technical director in his high school’s drama department. In this role, he expanded his technical know-how and live content experience.
Owen says that having lived in Delmarva his whole life, he is thankful to have the opportunity to serve the local community. In his free time, he enjoys taking photos, home improvement projects, and spending time with his friends and family.