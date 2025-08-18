LEWES, Del. - A newly upgraded playground at Canalfront Park in Lewes is raising safety concerns among parents who say it’s too close to the water and not protected by a fence.
A local parent has launched a petition urging the city to install a barrier, gathering more than 200 signatures so far. The effort aims to prevent potential accidents, especially involving young children.
The Lewes Parks and Recreation Commission is scheduled to discuss the issue at its meeting Monday at 5 p.m. More information is available on the city’s website.
The playground opened in spring after it closed last October.
City officials said the previous playground, built in 2009, no longer met current safety standards and lacked accessibility features. The revamped space has safety surfacing on the ground instead of mulch and a wheelchair accessible merry-go-round.
Petition creator Siobhan Park says a fence would bring an added layer of security.
"In no way does a fence replace parental supervision. I think anyone who has been to the playground with several children can attest to how quickly toddlers can be. This is not a replacement. It's an added layer of protection," said Park.
Park says drowning is her biggest concern.
"It is the leading cause of non of injury related deaths for children ages 1 to 4. It can happen in 30 seconds. So it's quick and it's silent and actually 70% of drownings occur when children were not expected to be near water. So in other words during non swimming times," said Park.