Canalfront Park playground in Lewes closed for renovations

LEWES, Del. - The playground at Canalfront Park in Lewes will be closed starting Friday, Oct. 18, to allow for the construction and installation of a new play area.

The renovation is expected to take about one month to complete, says the city. Photos and updates on the progress will be shared on social media to keep the community informed.

At the Lewes Parks and Recreation Commission June 17 meetingKompan was endorsed as the preferred vendor for this Canalfront Park playground replacement project.

Meanwhile, work on the Lewes tennis courts is also underway, to repair the mechanisms for the net and tire markings from an incident earlier in the year.

CoastTV spoke with a local parent about the improvements to the park. Bud Morgan says, "As long as the construction equipment stays away from the field, that still gives my son enough room to run around."

Steven Pasi walks through the park almost daily and says the work will be worth it. "The park is beautiful. The fact the city noticed that and is responding to it, that's very much like Lewes to do."

