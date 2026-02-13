Partnership targets obesity care access in Sussex County

DELAWARE .- The Obesity Association™, a division of the American Diabetes Association, and the YMCA of Delaware have launched a partnership to expand access to obesity care across Delaware, with a focus on New Castle and Sussex counties.
The collaboration was announced Friday during a press conference at the Central YMCA.
At the center of the effort is the new YMCA Wellness Exchange at the Central YMCA, a community hub designed to increase awareness of obesity as a chronic disease and connect individuals and families with education, resources and support.
Developed in partnership with the Rose Hill Community Center and the Rural Innovation Hub, the Wellness Exchange provides education on obesity and chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, and offers referrals for obesity-related medical care and support services that address social determinants of health.
“This partnership represents a powerful step forward in ensuring Delaware residents have access to critical resources to live healthier lives,” said Amy Desmond, Community Health Executive Director at the YMCA of Delaware.
The YMCA Wellness Exchange opens Monday, March 2. Hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The hub is open to members and nonmembers, and a photo ID is required to enter the building.
The Central YMCA will host a Community Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 16, for community members to meet staff and learn more.