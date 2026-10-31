SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A Lewes nonprofit is awarding $1,500 to a baking program at Howard T. Ennis School in Georgetown to help students with disabilities build culinary and life skills.
The Paul Kares foundation says the grant for Bake, Rattle & Roll, will teach high school students skills like following recipes, measuring ingredients, preparing baked goods and handling customer orders. The group also says the money will help purchase baking equipment, adaptive tools, ingredients and packaging supplies.
According to Paul Kares the program will be led by teacher Kathleen Gifford.
The long-term goal is to expand the program and eventually make it self-sustaining through baked-good sales.