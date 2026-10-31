baker holds pastry brush

A $1,500 grant from Paul Kares will help Howard T. Ennis School expand its Bake, Rattle & Roll program, giving students more opportunities to build culinary skills and independence.

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A Lewes nonprofit is awarding $1,500 to a baking program at Howard T. Ennis School in Georgetown to help students with disabilities build culinary and life skills.

The Paul Kares foundation says the grant for Bake, Rattle & Roll, will teach high school students skills like following recipes, measuring ingredients, preparing baked goods and handling customer orders. The group also says the money will help purchase baking equipment, adaptive tools, ingredients and packaging supplies.

According to Paul Kares the program will be led by teacher Kathleen Gifford.

The long-term goal is to expand the program and eventually make it self-sustaining through baked-good sales.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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