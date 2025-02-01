The Room at Cedar Grove

The funds, raised during a Jan. 16 event at The Room at Cedar Grove, will cover travel costs for Estrada, who also serves as a chef intern at the venue. (The Room at Cedar Grove)

LEWES, Del. – Paul Kares, a nonprofit organization supporting youth in culinary and musical arts, raised $4,000 to assist Delaware Technical Community College culinary student Alondra Estrada on a class trip to Sorrento, Italy. The funds, raised during a Jan. 16 event at The Room at Cedar Grove, will cover travel costs for Estrada, who also serves as a chef intern at the venue.

The fundraiser included a performance by Abrilu, a group of three young musicians. Proceeds from concerts and events held at The Room at Cedar Grove, along with other fundraising efforts, enable Paul Kares to support youth pursuing culinary and music careers, said the nonprofit.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you