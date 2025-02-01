LEWES, Del. – Paul Kares, a nonprofit organization supporting youth in culinary and musical arts, raised $4,000 to assist Delaware Technical Community College culinary student Alondra Estrada on a class trip to Sorrento, Italy. The funds, raised during a Jan. 16 event at The Room at Cedar Grove, will cover travel costs for Estrada, who also serves as a chef intern at the venue.
The fundraiser included a performance by Abrilu, a group of three young musicians. Proceeds from concerts and events held at The Room at Cedar Grove, along with other fundraising efforts, enable Paul Kares to support youth pursuing culinary and music careers, said the nonprofit.