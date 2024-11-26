Pedestrian and bike safety concerns rise with proposed Lewes development

LEWES, Del. - Pedestrian and bike safety is a hot topic in Lewes as concerns grow over increased traffic with proposed developments in the city.
The city’s Bike and Pedestrian Committee is focusing on improving pedestrian and bike access at the proposed Overfalls Preserve development on Savannah Road. Many worry the area could become too congested, raising safety concerns for bikers and walkers.
At a meeting on November 12, the commissioners and the public expressed the need for safer infrastructure near the development, particularly given Savannah Road’s existing traffic issues.
Kurt Seager, who works at Lewes Brewing Company next to the proposed site, shared his concerns. "I think we're already struggling with Savannah Road as it is. I can't even imagine 90 townhomes and however many apartments all exiting onto Savannah Road. I hope they plan for a left-turn lane because it’s going to be difficult."
The Bike and Pedestrian Committee will meet again on Tuesday, November 26, at 6:30 p.m.