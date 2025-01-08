SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - People are starting to hit the roads again after being snowed in for a few days.
Some say they're pleased with what they're seeing, while others say they would rather stay inside for another day.
Christopher Connolly was in Long Neck on Wednesday and while speaking with CoastTV, he gave DelDOT their props for their efforts in clearing up the roads. However, he acknowledged there's more to be done.
"DelDOT did a wonderful job on the main roads and it shows everything is pretty passable. However, when you get back into these developments, you've got to be real careful because it seems like they took the initial snow off, but then overnight the ice got real bad and you will get stuck," said Connolly.
People who live in different developments across the county say their side streets are being neglected. Kat Takacs, a Long Neck local says she's struggling to keep up with her daily dog walking routine thanks to icy streets.
"It's finally starting to melt enough today to walk him, but I've actually already fallen twice because of how icy and slippery it is," said Takacs.
Takacs says her Pot-Nets community doesn't salt the roads which is a good thing for her dog, Blue, but not salting the roads causes another struggle for those who walk around the community.
A short drive away in Millsboro is the Christian Storehouse. Food Pantries are a necessity for many around Sussex County just trying to feed their families. The recent snowfall has made it hard for everyone to reach their local pantry.
With a second round of snow impending, Jenn Quigley with the Christian Storehouse is gearing up to provide her community with what they need.
There's a lot of elderly men and women out there that do not have the means to come out and get their own food. So, as a master of fact, we're going to be delivering food tomorrow," Quigley shared.