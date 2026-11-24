DELMARVA- Perdue Farms is joining community organizations and nonprofit partners to help put Thanksgiving meals on the table for families facing food insecurity, donating more than 360,000 pounds of protein across several states this holiday season.
The donations represent approximately 300,000 meals and are reaching communities in Delaware, Maryland, Georgia, North Carolina and New York. The effort includes food bank partnerships, military family assistance and local hunger-relief programs, according to Perdue.
Among the Delaware initiatives, Perdue Farms partnered with the Harry K Foundation and the Food Bank of Delaware through its Thanksgiving for All effort to help provide holiday meals for 1,000 families.
On Maryland’s Eastern Shore, the company distributed 1,500 holiday roasters to families in the Salisbury area in partnership with the Salisbury Police Department and the Maryland Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy.
Other efforts are extending the company’s holiday outreach beyond the Delmarva Peninsula.
Beyond its food donations, the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms, has invested nearly $175,000 in nonprofit organizations serving communities where the company operates.
The foundation’s contributions support programs addressing hunger and poverty, education, agriculture, health and social services.
Perdue said its commitment to helping people access nutritious food extends throughout the year, with the holiday season providing an opportunity to strengthen partnerships with organizations working to address hunger.
The company’s Thanksgiving outreach brings together food banks, community groups, schools and military organizations to help provide meals to families during a time when demand for food assistance can be especially significant.