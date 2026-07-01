DELAWARE - With temperatures climbing across Delmarva, animal welfare experts are urging pet owners to take extra precautions to protect their pets from heat-related illness.
Experts with Humane Animal Partners say pets can suffer heatstroke in a matter of minutes when exposed to high temperatures. They recommend ensuring animals always have access to fresh water, shade and a cool place to rest.
Experts also warn against walking dogs during the hottest parts of the day, noting that pavement and sand can become hot enough to burn sensitive paw pads. A simple check is placing the back of a hand on the surface, if it is too hot to hold, it is too hot for pets.
They also stress that pets should never be left inside parked cars, where temperatures can quickly become dangerous or even fatal. They say limiting time outdoors during these high temperatures is also essential noting it should be 10 minutes max.
One pet owner, Dot Filbert, said she is limiting outdoor time for her dog during the heat and focusing on hydration and shade when outside.
"I think one of the big things is hydration. If your pet is outside, make sure they have a shade spot. Make sure they have plenty of water and try and keep them out there as a little time as possible," said Filbert. "And always be cognizant that, as I said, we wear shoes and when we're at the beach, we might like the hot sand, but that hot sand is ten times as hot on the dog's paws and that can burn them. So you want to really be careful how much you walk your dog."
Experts say the safest times to walk pets are early in the morning or later in the evening, when temperatures are cooler and surfaces are less hazardous.