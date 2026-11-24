This article will be updated with comments from Mayor Ron Belinko and the public.
MILLVILLE, Del. - The Town of Millville announced that a special referendum petition created by community members against the recent annexation of 94.7 acres of land has failed due to multiple deficiencies.
On October 13th, the Millville Town Council approved annexing roughly 95 acres with an RPC designation, known as Coastal Farms.
A month later, on November 8th, a Change.org petition was created by community members stating they felt unrepresented and shared concerns regarding increased traffic congestion, higher demands on our schools, and potential environmental compromises due to overdevelopment.
Almost 400 people signed a Change.org petition. However, the town announced recently that the petition had many deficiencies, such as duplicate signatures, unverified voter qualifications, and the fact that no physical signatures were submitted.
In a recently released statement, the town says that, regardless of that, it was short 67 signatures based on 2,700 eligible voters.