This article has been updated with comments from Mayor Ron Belinko and the public.
MILLVILLE, Del. - The Town of Millville announced that a special referendum petition created by community members against the recent annexation of 94.7 acres of land has failed due to multiple deficiencies.
On October 13th, the Millville Town Council approved annexing roughly 95 acres with an RPC designation, known as Coastal Farms.
A month later, on November 8th, a Change.org petition was created by community members stating they felt unrepresented and shared concerns regarding increased traffic congestion, higher demands on our schools, and potential environmental compromises due to overdevelopment.
Almost 400 people signed a Change.org petition. However, the town announced recently that the petition had many deficiencies, such as duplicate signatures, unverified voter qualifications, and the fact that no physical signatures were submitted.
In a recently released statement, the town says that, regardless of that, it was short on signatures based on 2,700 eligible voters.
"We found out that you needed 273 to go for a referendum. It came back with 203 requests, they weren't valid. A lot of them weren't valid," Mayor of Millville Ron Belinko says. "It's really strange that pushback came from non-residents, not even close to here."
Millville neighbors like Kelly Rice say that schools, healthcare services, and main roads like Rt. 26 are already lagging behind.
"I think we need to put a little halt on it, just so the infrastructure can catch up," Rice says. "I think that's the only way to do it. Is for people to vote, put it on like a referendum or something like that."
But Mayor Belinko says an annexation like this has it's perks.
"One of the benefits would be, of course they're going to be paying taxes for us, but they're going to get our services. They get the police work in there, they also get to use our facilities. And plus it's a future tax base for residents overall."
CoastTV contacted the petition organizer, and has not heard back.