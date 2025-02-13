PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The City of Philadelphia and the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles will host a victory parade on Friday, Feb. 14, beginning at 11 a.m. The celebration will start at Lincoln Financial Field and conclude with a formal program on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. For people planning to attend, here's some things to know:
Parade Route
The parade will step off from Broad Street and Pattison Avenue, traveling north on Broad Street to S. Penn Square. From there, it will move west to 15th Street, north to John F. Kennedy Boulevard, west to 16th Street and then north to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The route will continue west on the Parkway to Eakins Oval, ending at the museum.
A celebration program will begin at 2 p.m. at the museum, with large video screens placed along the route for attendees, says the city.
Road Closures and Travel Delays
Drivers should expect significant traffic delays throughout the day, with additional lane restrictions possible for safety measures. Streets will begin reopening as soon as conditions allow, with most roads expected to be clear by 7 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.
The city encourages drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes. Double-parking is prohibited, as it causes congestion and disrupts traffic flow. Those who must drive into Center City can find parking at commercial lots and garages near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Broad Street. Information on availability and rates is available on the Philadelphia Parking Authority’s website.
Public Transportation: Free SEPTA Service
To ease travel for fans, SEPTA will operate a special parade schedule. The Market-Frankford Line and Broad Street Line will run every 6 to 8 minutes starting at 5 a.m. on Feb. 14. Rides on both lines will be free throughout the day to improve safety and crowd movement.