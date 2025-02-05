REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - At the Philly Pretzel Factory, it's all about the Eagles. Specialty pretzels shaped like the team's logo, "Go Birds" slogans, and even "Eagles" spelled out are specialty orders being sold
Katrina Brown, who helps run the pretzel shop, said the process of making these game-day treats takes extra effort.
"We start with our normal dough, but we have to cut it into multiple different sizes and shapes to get the look just right," Brown said.
Once shaped and salted, the pretzels go into the oven at 500 degrees for six to eight minutes before they’re ready to go.
For owner Keith Lennox, supporting the Eagles is more than fandom—it's a way of life. Already sporting a Jalen Hurts tattoo, he said he will add a Saquon Barkley one if the Eagles win.
"It's a very busy day. We're not denying any orders," Lennox said. "We'll have a full crew of 15 people, so we're ready to go. We're ready for an Eagles win and happy customers."
Whether it’s a classic pretzel or an Eagles-shaped one, the Philly Pretzel Factory is all in for game day. And while all NFL fans are welcome, even Chiefs fans—at their own risk—it's no secret where this shop's loyalty lies.