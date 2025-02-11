SALISBURY, Md. – Cypress Taylor, 23, of Pittsville, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing a minor, according to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office.
On Jan. 31, Judge S. James Sarbanes of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County handed down the sentence following Taylor’s guilty plea on Nov. 12, 2024, to charges of Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Sexual Abuse of a Minor – Continuing Course of Conduct, and Third-Degree Sexual Offense. The sentencing was delayed for a presentence investigation and mental health assessment.
Following his prison term, Taylor will be on supervised probation for five years and faces an additional 40 years in prison if he violates the terms. He is also subject to Lifetime Sexual Offender Supervision and must register as a Tier III Sex Offender for life.
The crimes took place in the fall of 2022, when Taylor sexually abused a child under 13 who was in his care. After being discovered, he fled the state but was soon located and extradited back to Maryland.
Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Dykes credited the victim’s courage, the swift actions of the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center, and the sentence imposed by the court. Dykes also praised Detective G. Wells of the Salisbury Police Department, Child Protective Services and Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Calabrese for their roles in the investigation and prosecution.