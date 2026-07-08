SEAFORD, Del. - Planned Parenthood of Delaware has announced that its new Seaford health center is now accepting appointments.
In a Facebook post, Planned Parenthood of Delaware said its Seaford location is officially taking appointments for patients in Sussex County. The Seaford location hopes to improve access to Planned Parenthood services for people in western Sussex County and surrounding communities.
Planned Parenthood of Delaware provides a range of health care services, including reproductive and sexual health care, preventive care and other medical services.
The Seaford location had originally opened in 2021, but faced pushback immediately. The practice even sparked debate over disposing fetal remains. In December 2021, the city council approved an ordinance that would require women to cremate or bury fetal remains after an abortion. The ordinance ultimately was taken to chancery court and was ruled against.
The organization encouraged people seeking care to schedule appointments by calling 1-800-230-7526 or visiting PPDE.org.